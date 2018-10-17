NYT: Condo owners vote to strip Trump name from building

In this Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018 file photo, gold letters spell out “Trump Place” on the front of a New York City condominium building. Residents in another New York City tower have voted to remove the Trump name from their building in a sign that the Republican president’s brand is losing some its power. The condominium owners at Trump Place on the Upper West Side of Manhattan have joined three other buildings in the neighborhood in deciding to strip the president’s brassy five-letter name from their 46-story building. Seth Wenig, File AP Photo