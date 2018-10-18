Clubhouse thief pretended to work out before stealing equipment over five days
Howard County police are looking for the suspect who they joked starred in "a three-act play" at a Maryland apartment complex. On August 20 he pretended to work out at the clubhouse before stealing TVs and equipment. He returned later for a chair.
U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein and her challenger, fellow Democrat Kevin de León, discussed California water issues, including Delta tunnels, on Wednesday, October 17, 2018, in a Public Policy Institute of California event.
The Sacramento Police Department announced that local dispatch centers are equipped to receive and respond to 911 text messages, on Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018. It's as simple as it sounds. Just sent a text message to 911 detailing your emergency.
With the opening game of the Kings season expected to bring thousands of fans into downtown on Wednesday, October 17, 2018, Sacramento police say they are seeing a spike in crime reports in the K Street corridor.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman about the alleged killing of Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi journalist, took place amid Republican calls for the White House to take a harder stance against the kingdom.
The Bee's Anita Chabria sat down with Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones two weeks after he locked out the department's inspector general to discuss oversight, accountability and the shooting of Mikel McIntyre.