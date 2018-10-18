Clubhouse thief pretended to work out before stealing equipment over five days

Howard County police are looking for the suspect who they joked starred in "a three-act play" at a Maryland apartment complex. On August 20 he pretended to work out at the clubhouse before stealing TVs and equipment. He returned later for a chair.
By
Now you can text 911 in an emergency

Crime - Sacto 911

Now you can text 911 in an emergency

The Sacramento Police Department announced that local dispatch centers are equipped to receive and respond to 911 text messages, on Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018. It's as simple as it sounds. Just sent a text message to 911 detailing your emergency.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Sacramento Bee App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Corrections Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service