High-speed crash on Bradshaw Road injures one

A single-vehicle crash on Bradshaw Road Thursday, Oct. 18. Metro Fire of Sacramento responded and reported that the occupant of the high-speed crash was transported with injuries that were considered serious but not life-threatening.
A Texas woman left a 2-year-old boy alone on a stranger's doorstep in Spring, Texas. The mother had asked a friend to drop off the child with the boy's father, but the friend did not wait for anyone to open the door.
The Stockton Kings unveil the court design to be used during this inaugural G League season. The Stockton Kings kick off the season at home on November 2, 2018. The Sacramento Kings is the parent organization.
Howard County police are looking for the suspect who they joked starred in "a three-act play" at a Maryland apartment complex. On August 20 he pretended to work out at the clubhouse before stealing TVs and equipment. He returned later for a chair.
The Sacramento Police Department announced that local dispatch centers are equipped to receive and respond to 911 text messages, on Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018. It's as simple as it sounds. Just sent a text message to 911 detailing your emergency.
U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein and her challenger, fellow Democrat Kevin de León, discussed California water issues, including Delta tunnels, on Wednesday, October 17, 2018, in a Public Policy Institute of California event.
With the opening game of the Kings season expected to bring thousands of fans into downtown on Wednesday, October 17, 2018, Sacramento police say they are seeing a spike in crime reports in the K Street corridor.