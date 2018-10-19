Hay fire could smolder for days

Aerial drone views capture the smoldering hay fire north of Davis, California. Firefighters decided to let the fire burn out instead of battling it. Initially the glowing fire could be seen for miles, but by Friday afternoon had calmed down.
Kiewit Corp. workers place the concrete for the final chute wall panel on the main spillway at Oroville Dam on Thursday, October 18, 2018. The wall is next to the gates. The Oroville Dam spillway are being repaired after being damaged February 2017.
The ex-South Carolina governor spoke at the Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner, an event that raises money for impoverished children. Haley joked she was invited because they wanted an Indian woman, but Sen. Warren failed her DNA test.
Take an aerial tour of the newly renovated Pismo Beach Pier before it opens to the public on Saturday for the Clam Festival. It closed in March 2017 as part of an $8.7 million overhaul of the aging structure.
Susie McClernon of Kansas City is dealing the trauma of learning about the sexual abuse her youngest brother and many others have accused a beloved priest, Bishop Joseph Hart, of perpetrating. She remains a faithful Catholic.
A single-vehicle crash on Bradshaw Road Thursday, Oct. 18. Metro Fire of Sacramento responded and reported that the occupant of the high-speed crash was transported with injuries that were considered serious but not life-threatening.
A Texas woman left a 2-year-old boy alone on a stranger's doorstep in Spring, Texas. The mother had asked a friend to drop off the child with the boy's father, but the friend did not wait for anyone to open the door.
The Stockton Kings unveil the court design to be used during this inaugural G League season. The Stockton Kings kick off the season at home on November 2, 2018. The Sacramento Kings is the parent organization.
Howard County police are looking for the suspect who they joked starred in "a three-act play" at a Maryland apartment complex. On August 20 he pretended to work out at the clubhouse before stealing TVs and equipment. He returned later for a chair.