Five arrested in Auburn Heist

Kwame Swain, 21, of Sacramento, along with two 17-year-old and two 15-year-old boys were arrested after a car chase with deputies on Interstate 80 following a robbery in North Auburn.
By
Colfax gets redemption win against Bear River

Latest News

Colfax gets redemption win against Bear River

Alex Weir threw four touchdown passes – three to Jake Green – and Troy Little had an 80-yard touchdown burst to lift Colfax (9-0, 4-0) over Bear River secure at least a tie for its first Pioneer Valley League title since 2011.

Hay fire could smolder for days

Latest News

Hay fire could smolder for days

Aerial drone views capture the smoldering hay fire north of Davis, California. Firefighters decided to let the fire burn out instead of battling it. Initially the glowing fire could be seen for miles, but by Friday afternoon had calmed down.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Sacramento Bee App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Corrections Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service