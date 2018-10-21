49ers coach Kyle Shanahan talks about 39-10 loss to Rams

After losing their fifth straight game, San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan talks about injuries and the 39-10 loss to the undefeated Los Angeles Rams Sunday at Levi’s Stadium.
By
Watch dogs Howlin’ in the Park

Pets

Watch dogs Howlin’ in the Park

People dress their dogs in Halloween costumes while walking on the American River parkway to benefit the American River Parkway Foundation and the Bradshaw Animal Shelter, Saturday, October 20, 2018.

Hay fire could smolder for days

Latest News

Hay fire could smolder for days

Aerial drone views capture the smoldering hay fire north of Davis, California. Firefighters decided to let the fire burn out instead of battling it. Initially the glowing fire could be seen for miles, but by Friday afternoon had calmed down.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Sacramento Bee App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Corrections Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service