Mega Millions drawing for Oct. 23, 2018

A federal grand jury handed down an indictment and charged a 31-year-old man with unauthorized excavation and removal of archeological resources from a Native American site, and possession of stolen government property.
A 5-year-old boy with a congenital heart defect “saved” Sacramento from being overtaken by ghosts on Monday. On Monday, London Green’s "Ghostbusters" wish came true through Make-A-Wish of Northeastern California and Northern Nevada.
Category 4 Willa is expected to blow ashore between Mazatlan and San Blas, Mexico on October 23, 2018. People in the resort city of Mazatlan made preparations. Some beaches closed along Mexico's Pacific coast.
Surveillance video shows a Florida woman getting cash out of a drive-thru ATM getting attacked by a would-be robber, who then tries to snatch her purse out of her car, according to a post from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
The Crocker Village developer has asked the city of Sacramento to allow him to build a commercial sign that will stand more than six stories tall along Sutterville Road at nearly twice the height that city allows.