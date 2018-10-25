Check out this $110 million property for sale with views of the Golden Gate Bridge, San Francisco skyline and more

This video shows dramatic panoramic views of the Golden Gate Bridge, Bay Bridge and the city’s skyline of a property up for sale for $110 million. The undeveloped plot is 110 acres at the southern tip of the Tiburon Peninsula in Marin County.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Sacramento Bee App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Corrections Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service