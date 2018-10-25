Check out this $110 million property for sale with views of the Golden Gate Bridge, San Francisco skyline and more
This video shows dramatic panoramic views of the Golden Gate Bridge, Bay Bridge and the city’s skyline of a property up for sale for $110 million. The undeveloped plot is 110 acres at the southern tip of the Tiburon Peninsula in Marin County.
Someone who bought a ticket in South Carolina is the winner. The $2 game is played in 44 states as well as Washington, DC, and the US Virgin Islands. The odds of matching all six numbers is 1 in 302.5 million.
Utah state senator Jim Dabakis after trying marijuana for the first time -- in gummy bear form -- outside a Las Vegas dispensary. "You know what, Utah? This is nothing to get worked up about,” he said.
Swiss artist Gerry Hofstetter discusses his light show at Sutter's Fort in Sacramento, which will be open to the public on Thursday, Oct. 25 starting at 7 p.m., with Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg.
A federal grand jury handed down an indictment and charged a 31-year-old man with unauthorized excavation and removal of archeological resources from a Native American site, and possession of stolen government property.
Take Us With You
Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.