9830B759-7BA8-4AA7-BE45-8AB22BC192AE

A robot enters the Sacramento post office where a suspicious package addressed to California Sen. Kamala Harris was found. She is the most recent prominent Democrat and Trump critic to be targeted in a nationwide spate of mailings.
Chowchilla police released body cam videos of a lengthy struggle between officers and a man wanted on a felony warrant in response to a separate social media video posted by a bystander. Due to length, the Bee has edited the clip. EXPLICIT LANGUAGE.
Lin-Manuel Miranda is the public face of a multi-million dollar, five-year effort that’s being spearheaded by The Hispanic Federation and includes heavy-hitters like Starbucks, Nespresso and the Rockefeller Foundation.
This video shows dramatic panoramic views of the Golden Gate Bridge, Bay Bridge and the city’s skyline of a property up for sale for $110 million. The undeveloped plot is 110 acres at the southern tip of the Tiburon Peninsula in Marin County.
Guard De'Aaron Fox talks about his first dunk of the season as the Sacramento Kings outscore the Memphis Grizzlies in the second half to win on Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018. The game also had a special meaning for Buddy Hield.
Someone who bought a ticket in South Carolina is the winner. The $2 game is played in 44 states as well as Washington, DC, and the US Virgin Islands. The odds of matching all six numbers is 1 in 302.5 million.
