Natomas Unified School District offers free internet for low-income families

The Natomas Unified School District is offering to pay the Comcast internet services for 1,000 low-income families whose children attend school in the district. One in five families in the district do not have internet in their home.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Sacramento Bee App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Corrections Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service