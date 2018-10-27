2 women hospitalized after San Francisco balcony collapses

In this Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, courtesy of KTVU shows a third floor collapsed balcony at a building in San Francisco. Authorities say two women were injured when the third-floor balcony, second building from left, of their San Francisco home collapsed. The collapse happened at a single-family home in the city’s Outer Sunset District shortly after midnight Saturday. The women were taken to San Francisco General Hospital. KTVU via AP Sara Zendehnam