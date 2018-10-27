Sheriff’s deputies investigating man’s suspicious death in Rosemont

Homicide detectives are investigating a suspicious death Saturday in Rosemont, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.
Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District responded to a call on the 4000 block of Ashgrove Way after a resident said there was an unresponsive person lying in the bushes on the side of a house, according to the sheriff’s department.
Metro Fire contacted the deputies around 11 a.m. Saturday about the suspicious nature of a man’s death, officials said. The Sheriff’s Department is asking anyone with information, or who may have seen or heard something suspicious on Ashgrove Way near Birchgrove Way on Friday night, to contact the department.
The man has not yet been identified, officials said.
Anyone with information can reach the Sheriff’s Department at (916) 874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443- HELP. Tips may also be left anonymously at www.sacsheriff.com or by calling (916) 874-TIPS (8477).
Comments