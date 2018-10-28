Chabad of Greater Sacramento service for Pittsburgh shooting victims

Rabbi Mendy Cohen, director Chabad of Greater Sacramento said that the response to shooting in Pittsburgh should be "studying Tora, prayer and charity." During a service at Chabad of Greater Sacramento on Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018 in Sacramento.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Sacramento Bee App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Corrections Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service