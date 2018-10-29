Mimi Walters rips ‘Sacramento political class,’ urges support for Prop 6

Congresswoman Mimi Walters, a Laguna Niguel Republican, rallies support for Proposition 6 at Oct. 24 rally in Anaheim.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Sacramento Bee App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Corrections Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service