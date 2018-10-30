Authorities searching for inmate who escaped from California Men’s Colony

Authorities are looking for David Gray Hall, a California Men’s Colony inmate who escaped Tuesday morning from the San Luis Obispo prison.

Hall was last seen at about 10 a.m., according to a news release from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR).

When CMC staff went to check on him for the inmate count 15 minutes later, they noticed that Hall — and a state vehicle — were missing, the CDCR said.

Hall, 26, is described by the CDCR as an African American man with black hair and brown eyes. He is 6 feet tall and weighs 185 pounds, authorities said.

Officials said Hall is a minimum-security inmate who is assigned as a worker in the CMC garage.

Hall is at CMC serving a five-year sentence for second-degree robbery and has been at the prison since Dec. 22, 2015, according to the release.

Authorities described the missing state vehicle as a white 1997 Ford Aerostar van with a California license plate number of E431260.

CMC has sent out search teams and reached out to local authorities, the CHP and the CDCR’s Special Service Unit to help search for Hall and the vehicle.

“Since there’s a missing van, the search area could be quite broad,” Terry Thornton, CDCR deputy press secretary, told The Tribune in a phone interview. “Investigators will follow up on all possible leads.”

Thornton said authorities do not believe Hall is armed, but added that it’s “hard to say” whether or not he’s dangerous, since authorities do not know what his mental state is like at this time.

“CDCR has a pretty good track record for finding people who go missing,” Thornton said. “We hope to find him.”

Authorities ask anyone who has seen the van or who has information regarding Hall’s whereabouts to call 911.