Halloween 2018: Local law enforcement offers tips to keep you and your children safe

By

October 30, 2018 09:52 PM

Halloween is Wednesday, Oct. 31 this year. The Phenix City Police Department offers their Halloween safety tips for this year. Also, if you live in Phenix City, they recommend you trick or treat on Halloween between the hours of 6 p.m.- 8 p.m. EST.