In joint rally in Modesto, Cox and Denham decry opponents’ “Bay Area values”

Republican candidate for California governor John Cox was swarmed by supporters as he rolled his “Help Is On the Way” tour bus into a McHenry Avenue parking lot for a campaign stop Sunday afternoon. He also was met there by U.S. Rep Jeff Denham, R-Turlock, who’s campaigning to keep his 10th Congressional District seat.

Both candidates painted their races as a fight for the state’s future and against San Francisco Bay Area values. Cox’s opponent is Lieutenant Governor and former San Francisco Mayor Gavin Newsom. Denham’s is Josh Harder, a Turlock-born-and-raised venture capitalist in Boston, New York City and San Francisco before he returned to the Valley to teach business at Modesto Junior College.

“Take a look at that city,” Cox said of San Francisco. He was met with boos and groans of agreement. It used to be a wonderful city, he said, but run by Newsom, is was “run into the ground.”

“He has sent one of his minions out here to steal a congressional seat,” Cox said of Harder, whom Denham often refers to as “Bay Area Harder.”

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

“No way that’s gonna happen,” Cox continued. “We’re gonna put this great man in that seat, Jeff Denham.”

Also Tuesday, Californians are going to vote to repeal the 12 cent gas tax passed by the Legislature last year, he told the fired-up crowd. “And the first thing I’m gonna do as governor is sign legislation to refund all those (vehicle) registration fees you pay ...”

When cheers that nearly drowned him out subsided, Cox continued by saying the next thing the state will do under his leadership is build water storage.

Denham also addressed the “state water grab.” He said the choice is to see more of “our water we paid for” get pushed to the Bay Area and the ocean or fight to defend it and build more storage.

The congressman said that with the right people in elected offices, Californians have big opportunities ahead to build infrastructure, expand roads and rail, “make sure we have imports and exports and grow jobs locally.”

Cox agreed that Election Day is about making the state affordable and livable, with better roads, better schools and a better business climate. He closed by saying the key to making that happen is voter turnout.

“Talk to every one of your Republican friends, your Independent friends and, yes, your Democrat friends. Because everybody in this state believes that California can have better days ahead.”