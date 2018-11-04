One dead after Saturday night crash in Oak Park

A three-car crash left one person dead and others injured in Oak Park on Saturday night.
The collision happened shortly after 10 p.m. at the intersection at 12th Avenue and 33rd Street, Sacramento Police Department said in a news release.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene, Sacramento Police Department spokesman Marcus Basquez said, and the other parties involved in the crash were taken to an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
The intersection was closed for “several hours” while detectives conducted an investigation, Basquez said.
