Josh Harder surges past Jeff Denham in latest vote count for Congressional seat

Josh Harder on Friday zoomed ahead of incumbent Jeff Denham in the hotly contested race for a House seat in the 10th District, reversing incomplete results announced earlier in Tuesday’s midterm election.
Having counted 63,631 more late-arriving mail-in ballots that could not be tallied Tuesday in Stanislaus County, and another 1,460 from south San Joaquin County, Harder, a Democrat, now has 51 percent of votes counted.
Harder’s vote total stood at 89,763 to Denham’s 86,401.
About 16,000 ballots have yet to be counted in Stanislaus County.
The stunning reversal bodes well for Harder, a political novice trying to unseat Denham, R-Turlock, who first was elected to the House in 2010.
