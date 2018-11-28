Maryland’s top court to hear arguments in “Serial” case

FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2016 file photo, Adnan Syed enters Courthouse East prior to a hearing in Baltimore. Maryland’s highest court is set to hear arguments in the high-profile case of Syed whose murder conviction was chronicled in the hit “Serial” podcast. Two years after a new trial was ordered for Syed, the Maryland Court of Special Appeals on Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, will hear oral arguments in the case. He was convicted in 2000 of strangling his ex-girlfriend and burying her body in a Baltimore park. Syed is serving a life sentence. The Baltimore Sun via AP, File Barbara Haddock Taylor