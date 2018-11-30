Yolo just made it cheaper to board a bus. Will riders come back?

Yolobus will cut bus fares this weekend for the first time in recent history, as part of an effort to boost declining ridership, officials announced Friday.
The reductions will start on Saturday, covering most fare types, but not all.
Key changes:
- Local bus route fares will decrease from $2.25 a ride to $2 a ride. That change does not apply to the agency’s intercity routes or buses to Sacramento International Airport.
- Monthly passes for youth ages 6 to 18 drops from $46.75 to $20.
- Senior passes drops from $46.75 to $42.
- The basic bus transfer fee will drop to 25 cents. It previous was 50 cents for some users.
For more fare changes, go to the Yolo bus website at www.yolobus.com
The agency most recently increased fares in 2016, and had planned a partial increase again in 2018. But district officials decided instead to follow the lead of Sacramento Regional Transit, which cut fares earlier this year in an attempt to stem dropping ridership.
Yolo Bus operations deputy Jose Perez said the district has seen declining ridership since 2015, notably among commuters who have options – including ride sharing services such as Uber and Lyft.
Perez said the agency also will be adjusting some route times to meet demand, and doing some promotions on social media.
