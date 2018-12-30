Chabria: Thanks for helping us tell the stories that matter to your lives

A man accused of being the serial rapist who terrorized Sacramento for decades was caught miles from where he allegedly committed some of his worst crimes.

A son of the city was shot by police in his grandmother’s backyard, sparking national protests and a test for Sacramento’s first black chief of police.

California’s deadliest wildfire killed at least 86 and destroyed an entire town, leaving thousands without homes as the holidays neared.

These are a few of the stories The Sacramento Bee covered this year. Our reporters, photographers and videographers were on the ground in every corner of the city, the region and the state. In each, we broke news, dived deep and shared with you the complex and compelling stories that challenged and changed us, hopefully for the better.





$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!

The Sacramento Bee has seen many changes itself in 2018 – we have a new editor, we consistently work with our sister news organizations throughout the state, staff has left and joined – but our foundation has remained the same. Every day, our goal is to bring you excellent journalism.

Much of our reporting has focused on our core mission of holding leaders and institutions accountable. Sometimes that means witnessing historic events as they unfold. Sometimes it’s as mundane as attending a government meeting. Sometimes it is telling the stories of regular people who need our collective attention.

These stories may be sparked by a single moment – like the seconds it took for 20 rounds to be fired at Stephon Clark – but they take time and work to understand. They depend not only on the skill of the journalists in our room, but also on their connections with the people we write about. They depend on you, our readers and our community, trusting us with your stories.

This is where our work matters most to us.

This year, that work included breaking the story of the capture of the man accused of being the East Area Rapist. Joseph James DeAngelo was living in Citrus Heights, known around the neighborhood as an odd man with a volatile temper. As The Bee’s Sam Stanton reported, he may be responsible for at least 13 murders and 50 rapes, and is currently in the beginning stages of a trial that could last years.

We wrote about Clark, who was shot in his grandmother’s South Sacramento back yard after two Sacramento police officers apparently mistook his cell phone for a gun. Our reporting uncovered that some officers turned off the microphones on their body-worn cameras after the shooting, leading to a change in department policy.

The shooting was a national story, but here in Sacramento it became a growing family tragedy as his older brother, Stevante Clark, struggled publicly with grief and trauma. The Bee spent time with the elder Clark to understand how a shooting like that of Stephon Clark causes ripples of pain and loss that change everyone they touch.

When wildfires broke out near Redding and later in the town of Paradise, our journalists Ryan Sabalow, Dale Kasler, Ryan Lillis, Molly Sullivan and Hector Amezcua were some of the first media to arrive. They drove through smoke and flames to reach the fire lines, spent days with evacuees and survivors and found respectful and compassionate ways to tell stories of death and devastation, and the resilience that remarkably always seems to follow.

Our investigations this year found that for many in the Central Valley, California’s drinking water isn’t as clean as it should be. Reporter Phillip Reese analyzed state data to help Kasler and Sabalow uncover that an estimated 360,000 Californians are served by water systems with unsafe drinking water. We worked with the San Luis Obispo Tribune, The Fresno Bee, The Merced Sun-Star and the Modesto Bee on this story.

In Sacramento, investigative work by Diana Lambert told disturbing stories of racism in our schools, including a questionable science project at McClatchy High School that equated race with intelligence, and a viral video in Elk Grove’s Pleasant Grove High School that pushed then-senior Rachael Francois to speak out.

Columnist Marcos Bretón worked hard to bring light to the circumstances around the shooting death of Mikel McIntyre by Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies along Highway 50 in March 2017 and Sheriff Scott Jones’ lockout of the county’s inspector general for a report critical of that killing. That story is ongoing, with Jones, Supervisor Sue Frost and others attacking Bretón for his strong stance on a troubling encounter and the fight over accountability and oversight in the sheriff’s department that it has caused.

We told readers about a crisis in rural policing; a scandal involving psychiatric care in state prisons; the increase of homelessness and local government’s response. We covered the Kings and the Republic FC and Rio Linda’s run at its first state championship. We wrote about $100 cocktails at the Bank, the rise of neighborhood craft breweries, and the tumult of new neighbors with their coffee shops and cocktail joints gentrifying places such as Oak Park.

We covered the people and events that defined the year in ways big and small, serious and light, heartbreaking and hopeful.

We’ll do it again next year.

On behalf of all of the staff at The Bee, thank you for reading, and thank you for the support and trust that allow us to tell the stories that matter to Sacramento, and matter to us.