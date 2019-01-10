Semi-trailer catches fire on Jackson Road en route to Kiefer Landfill

A semi-trailer carrying waste caught fire on Jackson Road in the Vineyard area late Thursday morning, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.
The big rig driver was just west of Excelsior Road on his way to the Kiefer Landfill in Sloughhouse when he noticed smoke coming out of the trailer, Metro Fire spokesperson Chris Vestal said in a phone interview.
The driver pulled over to call 911 at 11:33 a.m. and then detached the semi-trailer from the truck so that the fire would not spread to the rest of the vehicle, Vestal said.
Firefighters were able to put out the fire quickly, and the cause is under investigation, Vestal said.
Metro Fire said traffic was open on all lanes, but drivers should expect delays in the area.
