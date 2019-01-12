Man arrested in shooting at residence above Gunther’s Ice Cream

One man is under arrest Saturday after an altercation resulted in gunfire at residence above a popular ice cream parlor in Curtis Park, according to Sacramento police.
Three men who knew each other were in an apartment above Gunther’s Ice Cream on the 2800 block of Franklin Boulevard when an argument between them escalated, according to police spokeswoman Sgt. Linda Matthew.
According to Matthew, one man allegedly threatened the resident of the home with a knife when that man, identified as Curtis Lawton Lewis, 48, allegedly retrieved a gun and fired upon his visitors. The man who was shot was taken to a hospital; his injuries were not life-threatening, Matthew said.
Police had met with the victim at the hospital and then responded to the home on Franklin Boulevard after Lewis had called them. Lewis was subsequently arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, Matthew said, and was being booked Saturday night at Sacramento County Main Jail.
Lewis made a no-contest plea deal on grand theft charges in Sacramento County in 2010.
Police are investigating why the disagreement occurred, Matthew said. The men were not affiliated with the popular ice cream spot.
