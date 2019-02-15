Locals find monarch colony in Mexico after yearslong search

A Monarch butterfly rests on the finger of a woman in the Amanalco de Becerra sanctuary, on the mountains near the extinct Nevado de Toluca volcano, in Mexico, Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. The monarch butterfly population, like that of other insects, fluctuates widely depending on a variety of factors, but scientists say the recoveries after each big dip tend to be smaller, suggesting an overall declining trend. Marco Ugarte AP Photo