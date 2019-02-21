Judge grants citizenship to twin son of gay couple

FILE - In the Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018 file photo, Elad Dvash-Banks, left, and his partner, Andrew, pose for photos with their twin sons, Ethan, center right, and Aiden in their apartment in Los Angeles. A federal judge in California has ruled that a twin son of the gay couple has been an American citizen since birth, handing a defeat to the U.S. government, which had only granted the status to his brother. District Judge John Walter said Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, that the State Department was wrong to deny citizenship to 2-year-old Ethan Dvash-Banks. Jae C. Hong, File AP Photo