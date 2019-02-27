Three Sacramento residents held in violent Modesto pharmacy robbery that preceded chase

The Oakdale Road pharmacy robbery that led to a pursuit and crash that injured an officer was a violent one, Modesto police report. Three Sacramento residents face a variety of charges in the case.
Shortly after 11 a.m. Tuesday, two men entered the Rite Aid on the 1000 block of the road and jumped the pharmacy counter, Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear said. They “pretty much manhandled” the pharmacist and pharmacy tech, punching and kicking them, she said.
They took prescription medications and cash before fleeing to a white Jeep driven by a female accomplice, Bear said.
A police pursuit down Scenic Drive and into downtown included a crash on the Needham Street overpass. The suspects’ vehicle made an abrupt stop, causing a motorcycle officer to hit it, Bear said.
The officer, whose name was not released, was taken to a hospital for treatment of moderate injuries. He is now home, Bear said, and is expected to recover fully.
The high-speed pursuit continued north on Highway 99 into Sacramento County. In Manteca, the California Highway Patrol took over from Modesto police.
Bear said the Jeep went off the road in the area of the Cosumnes River Boulevard-Calvine Road interchange south of Sacramento. The three suspects fled on foot in different directions but quickly were caught, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.
The suspects are D’Angelo Tyreese Reed, 19, Marcciano Davontae Braziel, 26, and Miracle Nicole Jackson, 20. All are from Sacramento. They were returned to Modesto, where each is being held on $100,000 bail.
For their actions inside the Rite Aid, Bear said, Reed and Braziel face charges of robbery, kidnapping, battery and false imprisonment. As the driver, Jackson faces charges of robbery and evading a peace officer, she said. Reed also faces the evasion charge because at some point in the pursuit, he took over driving, Bear said.
All three face charges of criminal conspiracy.
They do not face charges related to the Needham collision that injured the officer, Bear said, because investigators do not believe they intentionally crashed.
