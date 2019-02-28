Latest News

Fresh off his Super Bowl halftime performance, Big Boi fires up Golden 1 Center crowd

By David Caraccio

February 28, 2019

The Sacramento Kings took on the Milwaukee Bucks Wednesday, and continued to celebrate Team Up for Change, a summit addressing social injustice. Entertainment included a crowd-pumping performance by Grammy Award-winning hip-hop icon Big Boi.
Hip-hop artist Antwan “Big Boi” Patton performed at halftime at Golden 1 Center on Wednesday as part of the Sacramento Kings’ Team Up for Change summit to address social injustice.

A video above shows some of that performance.

Earlier, the Grammy-winning recording artist talked about his Big Kidz Foundation to help youth.

“I learned at a young age that it’s easier to mold a young mind than try to change a broken one,” Big Boi said on stage at the daylong conference.

As Sacramento braces for a decision on the fate of the police officers who killed Stephon Clark last spring, the Sacramento Kings reached out to the black community with a renewed pledge to work for social justice. A diverse group of speakers, from Kings Chairman Vivek Ranadive to Police Chief Daniel Hahn, spoke on economic opportunity, inner-city policing and other topics.

Antwan "Big Boi" Patton, recording artist talks about his Big Kidz Foundation to help youth during the Sacramento Kings Team Up For Change conference at the Golden 1 Center on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019.

