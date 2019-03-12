Latest News

DA files child abuse charge against Assemblyman Joaquin Arambula

By Rory Appleton

March 12, 2019 10:01 AM

Assemblyman Joaquin Arambula discusses the spanking that led to his arrest

31st District Assemblyman Joaquin Arambula and his wife, Elizabeth, in an interview Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018 in Fresno, discuss the spanking he gave to his daughter that led to his arrest.
31st District Assemblyman Joaquin Arambula and his wife, Elizabeth, in an interview Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018 in Fresno, discuss the spanking he gave to his daughter that led to his arrest.
The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office on Tuesday charged Assemblyman Joaquin Arambula, D-Fresno, with misdemeanor child abuse for an incident involving his 7-year-old daughter.

The complaint filed in Fresno County Superior Court stemming from a December incident alleges one count of cruelty to a child by inflicting physical pain or mental suffering.

If convicted, Arambula, 41, faces a sentence of up to six months imprisonment.

He is scheduled to be arraigned at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

This story will be updated.

