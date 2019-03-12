DA files child abuse charge against Assemblyman Joaquin Arambula

The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office on Tuesday charged Assemblyman Joaquin Arambula, D-Fresno, with misdemeanor child abuse for an incident involving his 7-year-old daughter.

The complaint filed in Fresno County Superior Court stemming from a December incident alleges one count of cruelty to a child by inflicting physical pain or mental suffering.

If convicted, Arambula, 41, faces a sentence of up to six months imprisonment.

He is scheduled to be arraigned at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

This story will be updated.