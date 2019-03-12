DA files child abuse charge against Assemblyman Joaquin Arambula

The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office on Tuesday charged Assemblyman Joaquin Arambula, D-Fresno, with misdemeanor child abuse for an incident involving his 7-year-old daughter.
The complaint filed in Fresno County Superior Court stemming from a December incident alleges one count of cruelty to a child by inflicting physical pain or mental suffering.
If convicted, Arambula, 41, faces a sentence of up to six months imprisonment.
He is scheduled to be arraigned at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Sacramento Bee
#ReadLocal
This story will be updated.
Read Next
Arambula says he was only trying to discipline his daughter after recent child abuse arrest
Read Next
Fresno police chief adds details on Arambula arrest in wake of assemblyman’s explanation
Read Next
Child abuse allegation against California lawmaker ‘troubling,’ Assembly speaker says
Comments