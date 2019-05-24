Two Sacramento Valley residents arrested in multi-state opiate bust

California families, lawmakers fight opiate abuse State Sen. Ricardo Lara, D-Bell Gardens, joins families in 2016 in the push to reduce the state's high number of prescription drug deaths and overdoses. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK State Sen. Ricardo Lara, D-Bell Gardens, joins families in 2016 in the push to reduce the state's high number of prescription drug deaths and overdoses.

Two Sacramento area residents and a Reno doctor were arrested along with five others Friday morning on suspicion of trafficking oxycodone and hydrocodone, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Fifty-six-year-olds Michael Kwoka of Fair Oaks and Alesia Sampson of Grass Valley were both arrested in their hometowns on Friday morning, according to a news release from the department. Six other people, including 50-year-old Dr. Eric Math of Reno and 55-year-old Myron Motley of Richmond, were also arrested on Friday.

An indictment by a federal grand jury filed in Nevada said the group planned to possess and distribute oxycodone and hydrocodone starting in January 2018. The indictment also said Math wrote prescriptions for those drugs without a legitimate medical purpose and “not in the usual course of professional practice,” the release said.

Both Kwoka and Sampson are facing charges of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute oxycodone. Kwoka is also facing charges of distribution of oxycodone.

The investigation was led by the FBI, which received assistance from the Reno Police Department, the Department of Welfare and Social Services, the Nevada Gaming Control Board, the University of Nevada-Reno Police Department and the IRS, among other departments, the Justice Department said.