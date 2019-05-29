Get a behind-the-scenes look of Disney’s Star Wars land before it opens to the public

Here’s a behind-the-scenes look at Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Go behind the scenes of Disney's Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. The new "Star Wars"-themed attraction will open at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, on May 31, 2019, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Lake Buena Vista, Florida on August 29, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Go behind the scenes of Disney's Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. The new "Star Wars"-themed attraction will open at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, on May 31, 2019, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Lake Buena Vista, Florida on August 29, 2019.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opens at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim on Friday, and reservations for the new land went fast — but never fear.

Before it opens at the end of the week, members of the media were granted an exclusive preview of the new Star Wars land on Wednesday.

Here’s your first, behind-the-scenes look at the world of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

Welcome to Black Spire

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is set in the outpost of Black Spire, on the planet Batuu. It’s described by Disney as a remote outpost on the galaxy’s Outer Rim, on the frontier of Wild Space. (That’s the uncharted region past all known star systems.)

Think the Wild West — but in space.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is set in the fictional planet of Batuu, at a remote outpost called Black Spire. Much of the architecture throughout the land features the familiar domes and spires so prominent in the “Star Wars” movies. Kaytlyn Leslie kleslie@thetribunenews.com

Disney and Lucasfilms executives said they drew from trips to Istanbul and Marrakesh, as well as paintings of the Middle East, to craft some of the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge landscape. Kaytlyn Leslie kleslie@thetribunenews.com

Keep an eye on the skies when wandering around Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and you’ll see the evidence of the Resistance’s fight against the First Order everywhere. The new “Star Wars”-themed land opens Friday at the Anaheim, California, theme park. Kaytlyn Leslie kleslie@thetribunenews.com

Part of the architecture at Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. The new “Star Wars”-themed land opens Friday at the Anaheim, California, theme park. Kaytlyn Leslie kleslie@thetribunenews.com

Fly the Millennium Falcon

Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run puts visitors in the cockpit of that iconic “hunk of junk” in one of three roles: pilot, gunner and flight engineer.

Each visitor will be asked to perform actions critical to the success of the mission as the ship hurtles through space.

What “Star Wars”-themed land would be complete without the fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy? A full size replica Millenium Falcon is prominently displayed at Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, at the entrance of the Smugglers Run ride. Kaytlyn Leslie kleslie@thetribunenews.com

This is the shopping you are looking for

For the collectors, several “Star Wars”-themed shops are open.

You can build your own lightsaber at Savi’s Workshop, or construct a droid at Droid Depot.

Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities will sell “Star Wars” memorabilia and treats like “ancient Jedi and Sith artifacts,” Disney says, while Resistance Supply and First Order Cargo stores will give visitors the chance to buy clothing and pins for whichever cause they support.

The Creature Stall at Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge features “pets” from across the “Star Wars” universe that growl, burp, purr and cackle. Kaytlyn Leslie kleslie@thetribunenews.com

In the Droid Depot at Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, visitors can build their own droids, or pick up any other droid themed goods. They can also take in the various beeps and whirrs of the full-size droids trapped behind the cash register. Kaytlyn Leslie kleslie@thetribunenews.com

What Droid Depot would be complete without everyone’s favorite R2 unit? He’s also for sale at Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, if you have $25,000 lying around. The new “Star Wars”-themed land opens Friday at the Anaheim, California, theme park. Kaytlyn Leslie kleslie@thetribunenews.com

Yes, the ‘Star Wars’ cantina has alcohol

According to Disney, Oga’s Cantina is a place where “even the blaster-bolt scorches on the walls tell a story.”

Reminiscent of the infamous watering hole audiences were introduced to in 1977’s “Star Wars: A New Hope,” Oga’s Cantina features a moody atmosphere and entertainment from DJ R-3X — known to many park visitors as Rex, the original pilot droid from the Star Tours ride in Tomorrowland.

The Cantina is the first place in Disneyland to sell alcohol to the public — previously its been available at the private Club 33 near the Pirates of the Caribbean ride (but only to members), and at the California Adventures park across from Disneyland.

Inside Oga’s Cantina, you can sip alcoholic or non-alcoholic concoctions while you take in the scum of the galaxy, make covert deals or just enjoy the tunes of Rex, the Star Tours pilot turned DJ. Kaytlyn Leslie kleslie@thetribunenews.com

