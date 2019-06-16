Man drowns at Lake Yosemite trying to swim to shore, authorities say

How to save yourself from drowning Don't be the river’s next victim. Use the Sacramento Drowning Accident Rescue Team’s tips to save yourself from drowning. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Don't be the river’s next victim. Use the Sacramento Drowning Accident Rescue Team’s tips to save yourself from drowning.

A man drowned trying to swim to shore at Lake Yosemite in Merced County Sunday afternoon.

Merced County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the lake at around 4:30 p.m. when they received word that a man went under the water and did not come back.

Deputies found out that the man had jumped off the pier and was attempting to swim back to shore when he went under, according to Public Information Officer Daryl Allen.

Dive teams found the man’s body a few hours later.

His identity was not released pending notification of his family.