Wallet, camera found of missing automotive journalist in Calaveras County

David Gordon Johnson

Teams searching for missing automotive journalist David Gordon Johnson in Calaveras County found the wallet, some electronics and a camera belonging to the Sacramento County man, officials said Monday.

The search on Saturday included over 100 people from agencies across the state trekking over 448 miles on foot around the Mokelumne River canyon between the Electra Hydropower Plant and Pardee Reservoir, officials said. Boats, helicopters and drones were also used in the search.

Calaveras sheriff’s detectives said they believe the last known contact from Johnson, 43, was a selfie he texted a friend on Wednesday, June 5. By examining the photograph, detectives said, they were able to locate Johnson’s parked motorcycle at Big Bar River Access on Friday, June 7.

The entirety of Pardee Reservoir was searched using boats and trained dogs, and part of Highway 49 was shut down to ensure the roadside and embankment were thoroughly searched, officials said.

Trained K9’s were then able to track Johnson’s scent from the motorcycle to the Mokelumne River’s edge, where the undisturbed items were found on Saturday, officials said.

Johnson is a contributor to Car and Driver magazine, according to an article from the magazine after his disappearance.

Though the search for Johnson is continued by the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Marine Safety Unit and detectives, large-scale search efforts have been suspended pending further information or leads, officials said.

Authorities ask anyone who may have information regarding his disappearance to call the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office at 209-754-6500 or the Investigations Tip Line at 209-754-6030.