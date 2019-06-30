The Latest: AP sources: Randall agrees to sign with Kincks

FILE - In this April 19, 2019, file photo, Boston Celtics' Kyrie Irving (11) shoots against Indiana Pacers' Cory Joseph (6) during the second half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Indianapolis. Rarely relevant at the same time on the basketball court, the Knicks and Nets are front and center in the free agency race, two of the teams best positioned to make a splash when the market opens. Both can afford two top players, with hopes of landing not only a Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving, but possibly even both. AP Photo

The Latest on NBA free agency (all times ET):

8:20 p.m.

Two people with knowledge of the details say the New York Knicks have agreed to a deal with forward Julius Randle.

Randle spent one season in New Orleans, averaging 21.4 points. He began his career with the Lakers, averaging 13.5 points in four seasons.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

ESPN first reported the three-year, $63 million deal, which was confirmed to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it cannot be signed until Saturday.

The Knicks have about $70 million in cap space and entered free agency with a chance to sign two top players, but missed out on Kevin Durant and Randle was their first commitment.

—AP Basketball Writer Brian Mahoney

__

8:05 p.m.

A person familiar with the situation says veteran forward Thaddeus Young has agreed to a three-year, $41 million contract with the Chicago Bulls.

The person spoke to The Associated Press Sunday on the condition of anonymity because the deal cannot be signed until the NBA's moratorium ends on Saturday.

The Bulls were looking to add veteran help and toughness to a young team.

The 31-year-old Young has averaged 13.4 points and 6 rebounds over 12 seasons with Philadelphia, Minnesota, Brooklyn and Indiana. He averaged 12.6 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Pacers last season.

Young figures to be in a backup role with Otto Porter Jr., Lauri Markkanen and Wendell Carter Jr. starting in the front court for Chicago. The Bulls missed the playoffs for the third time in four years and finished with one of the worst records in franchise history at 22-60 last season.

— AP Sports Writer Andrew Seligman

___

8 p.m.

A person with knowledge of the negotiations says Harrison Barnes has told the Sacramento Kings that he is agreeing to stay with them on a four-year deal worth about $85 million.

Barnes had made his mind up earlier in the summer that he wanted to stay with the Kings and it was merely a matter of working out figures, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press Sunday on condition of anonymity Sunday because the contract cannot be signed until the NBA moratorium ends Saturday.

The 27-year-old Barnes was traded to Sacramento by Dallas in February. He's a career 13.6 point-per-game scorer.

— AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds

___

7:45 p.m.

A person familiar with the situation says the Philadelphia 76ers and forward Mike Scott have agreed to a $9.8 million, two year contract.

The Sixers acquired Scott and Tobias Harris from the Los Angeles Clippers and both players agreed Sunday to new contracts, a person told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP Sunday on condition of anonymity because the deals are not finalized.

Scott averaged 5.8 points and 3.8 rebounds in 2018-19.

The Sixers signed two players and lost guard JJ Redick to the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday. Two people familiar with the situation say the Pelicans and Redick have agreed on a two-year contract worth about $26.5 million.

— AP Sports Writer Dan Gelston

___

7:40 p.m.

A person with knowledge of the negotiations says Malcolm Brogdon is going from the Milwaukee Bucks to the Indiana Pacers and will wind up signing a four-year, $85 million contract.

Brogdon will be traded to Indiana in exchange for a 2020 first-round draft pick and consideration for two other future second-round picks, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade cannot be finalized until Saturday at the earliest.

It's a blow to the Bucks, who had Brogdon for his first three pro seasons. He was the rookie of the year in 2017, and averaged a career-best 15.6 points this past season. Brogdon is a career 90% foul shooter, 41% 3-point shooter and 48% overall from the field. He's also an outstanding defender.

— AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds

__

7:35 p.m.

Milwaukee says it is keeping center Brook Lopez.

The Bucks did not disclose terms of the agreement with Lopez. ESPN reported it was a four-year, $52 million deal for Lopez, who averaged 12.5 points for the Bucks in his first season with them.

Lopez made 187 3-pointers last season, an NBA record for a 7-footer.

___

7:30 p.m.

A person with knowledge of the negotiations says Tobias Harris has agreed to a $180 million, five-year contract with the 76ers.

The Sixers acquired Harris in a trade deadline deal with the Clippers. The person says there is no player option in the contract. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal is not finalized.

The Sixers are also hoping to keep free agent Jimmy Butler. Butler could re-sign with Philadelphia to stay there, or as the first step in a sign-and-trade with Houston and Miami — the Heat are getting a Sunday meeting with Butler, a sign of the mutual interest there — among the potential suitors in that case.

The Sixers lost guard JJ Redick to the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday. Two people familiar with the situation say the Pelicans and Redick have agreed on a two-year contract worth about $26.5 million.

Harris averaged 20 points and 7.9 rebounds with the Clippers and Sixers.

— AP Sports Writer Dan Gelston

___

7:15 p.m.

The Milwaukee Bucks are confirming that they are keeping Khris Middleton.

A person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press earlier Sunday that Middleton will sign a five-year deal worth nearly $179 million. Bucks general manager Jon Horst did not confirm the terms, though was permitted to say that the team is keeping the top running mate to NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Horst says, "we intend to enter into a player contract with Khris once the moratorium period has ended."

Teams are permitted to announce their intentions to enter into deals even during the moratorium. None can be executed until that period ends Saturday.

___

7:05 p.m.

Two people familiar with the situation say the New Orleans Pelicans and free agent JJ Redick have agreed on a two-year contract worth about $26.5 million.

The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Sunday evening because new contracts cannot become official under NBA rules until Saturday.

The 35-year-old Redick has shot just better than 41 percent from 3-point range during his 13-season career season.

The 6-foot-4 shooting guard out of Duke has averaged 12.9 points per game, but his past two seasons with Philadelphia have been his best as a scorer. He averaged 18.1 points this past season.

The Pelicans entered free agency in need of a proficient perimeter shooter to help spread defenses and create more space inside for top overall draft choice Zion Williamson, a 6-foot-7 power forward who also played at Duke.

Redick spent his first six NBA seasons with Orlando, followed by short stints with Toronto, Milwaukee, the Los Angeles Clippers and Sixers.

— AP Sports Writer Brett Martel

___

7 p.m.

A person with knowledge of the situation says Jonas Valanciunas has agreed to a $45 million, three-year deal to remain with the Memphis Grizzlies.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Sunday because the deal cannot be signed until the NBA's moratorium ends Saturday. Valanciunas joined the Grizzlies late last season as part of the trade that sent Marc Gasol to the Toronto Raptors, who went on to win the NBA championship.

Valanciunas averaged 19.9 points in 19 games with Memphis last season. For his career, he's averaged 12.1 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.

— AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds

___

6:55 p.m.

A person with knowledge of the situations says Bojan Bogdanovic is signing a four-year deal with the Utah Jazz that will be worth $73.1 million.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Sunday because the deal cannot be signed until the NBA's moratorium ends Saturday. Bogdanovic is coming off a year where he averaged a career-best 18 points per game for the Indiana Pacers.

Utah becomes Bogdanovic's fourth team, after stints with Brooklyn and Washington preceded his two years with the Pacers. Bogdanovic missed only three games over his two Indiana seasons.

He joins a team that is adding point guard Mike Conley and already has rising star Donovan Mitchell.

— AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds

___

6:50 p.m.

A person with knowledge of the situation says Ricky Rubio is going to the Phoenix Suns on a three-year deal worth $51 million.

Rubio was intrigued by the chance to play for new Suns coach Monty Williams and alongside shooting guard Devin Booker, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity Sunday because the contract cannot be signed until the league's summer moratorium ends Saturday.

The Athletic first reported Rubio's agreement with Phoenix.

Rubio averaged 12.7 points and 6.1 assists last season for the Utah Jazz, with whom he spent two seasons. Rubio's first six seasons were with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

— AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds

___

6:45 p.m.

A person with knowledge of the deal says the Dallas Mavericks and Kristaps Porzingis have agreed on a $158 million, five-year maximum contract that will pair the 7-foot-3 Latvian with fellow Euro star Luka Doncic.

The deal for the richest contract in franchise history comes after the Mavericks sent a pair of first-round picks and 2017 No. 9 overall selection Dennis Smith Jr. to the New York Knicks for Porzingis in a seven-player trade before the deadline last season.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal can't become official until the free agency moratorium ends Saturday.

Porzingis and Doncic, the dynamic 20-year-old Slovenian guard who was just named rookie of the year, haven't played together yet. But the Mavericks have high hopes of them making Dallas a contender again after missing the playoffs three straight years.

The 23-year-old Porzingis sat out all of last season after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in what turned out to be his last game for the Knicks in February 2018. The injury happened not long after Porzingis was named an All-Star for the first time.

— AP Sports Writer Schuyler Dixon

___

6:40 p.m.

A person familiar with the situation says Terry Rozier will be heading to the Charlotte Hornets via a sign-and-trade with the Boston Celtics.

Rozier will receive $58 million over three years, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday because the deal is not finalized.

Rozier is part of a changing of the guard for the Hornets with the franchise's all-time leading scorer Kemba Walker agreeing to a four-year, $141 million with the Celtics.

Rozier has spent all four seasons in Boston, averaging nine points and 2.9 assists per game last season. His best year came in 2017-18 when he averaged 11.3 points per game and shot 38 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.

Rozier has started only 30 games but is now set to be the No.1 point guard in Charlotte.

— AP Sports Writer Steve Reed

___

6:30 p.m.

A person with knowledge of the situation says the Orlando Magic are keeping both All-Star forward Nikola Vucevic and guard Terrence Ross on four-year deals that were agreed to quickly once free agency opened Sunday evening.

Vucevic will earn $100 million and Ross is guaranteed $54 million, according to the person who spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because of the league moratorium that prevents those contracts from being signed until Saturday.

Keeping those two players was Orlando's top priority in free agency. Vucevic was an All-Star for the first time last season and averaged nearly 21 points per game, a career-best. Ross also had a career-best scoring season, averaging 15.1 points off Orlando's bench.

— AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds

___

6:25 p.m.

A person with knowledge of the situation says that former Charlotte guard Kemba Walker has told the Boston Celtics he will sign a four-year, $141 million contract to join them.

The person also says that it's likely that Walker will be part of a trade that would send Terry Rozier from Boston to Charlotte on a three-year, $58 million deal. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press Sunday because the moves have not been finalized.

Walker spent his first eight NBA seasons in Charlotte. He would become the Celtics' replacement at the point guard spot for Kyrie Irving.

— AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds

___

6:15 p.m.

All-Star forward Kevin Durant says on Instagram that he is signing a max contract with the Brooklyn Nets.

The max deal, in this case, would be four years and about $164 million. Durant could have gotten five years and $221 million from the Golden State Warriors if he stayed with them.

Durant is unlikely to be able to play next season while he recovers from Achilles surgery. Durant says he will sign Saturday when the league's moratorium on movement is lifted.

___

5:45 p.m.

A person familiar with the situation says Khris Middleton plans to agree to a five-year deal worth nearly $179 million to remain with the Milwaukee Bucks.

The fifth year is at Middleton's option, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday because neither the team nor the player had revealed details publicly. ESPN first reported Middleton's plans.

Middleton was an All-Star for the first time last season, averaging 18.3 points per game for a Milwaukee team that finished the regular season with an NBA-best 60 wins.

His deal is not quite a max; he could have commanded closer to $190 million over the five years.

— AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds

___

5:15 p.m.

NBA teams can start striking deals with free agents at 6 p.m. Eastern time Sunday, with the expectation that more than $1 billion in deals should be agreed to by the end of the evening.

None of them can be signed until July 6, when the league's summer moratorium ends.

Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Khris Middleton, Nikola Vucevic and Kemba Walker are among the players whose decisions are likely to be hammered out Sunday night. Kawhi Leonard's decision, certainly the most important one for the NBA champion Toronto Raptors, is not expected to come in the early flurry of announcements.

There are more than 200 free agents on the market this summer.