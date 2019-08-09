Modesto denies Straight Pride rally at Graceada Park. It offers group an alternative.

Tensions run high at Modesto’s council meeting as Straight Pride organizers go on defense Several dozen people gathered Wednesday evening in Modesto, California’s, downtown to send a message to the city: Do not let the National Straight Pride Coalition hold a rally in a city park. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Several dozen people gathered Wednesday evening in Modesto, California’s, downtown to send a message to the city: Do not let the National Straight Pride Coalition hold a rally in a city park.

Modesto has denied the straight pride organizers’ request to use Graceada Park for an Aug. 24 rally, citing concerns over safety, that the event is not compatible with the park and that organizers’ liability insurance has been voided.

But the city is proposing an alternative location for Aug. 24 event — the plaza by Modesto Center Plaza, the city’s downtown convention, provided organizers submit an application by Tuesday, including proof of insurance.

City spokesman Thomas Reeves said Modesto could address its safety concerns if the rally were held at the plaza. He said if organizers cannot meet the Tuesday deadline, there is nothing stopping them from applying with the city to hold their rally at a later date.

The straight pride rally is being organized by Bay Area chiropractor Don Grundmann and his longtime friend and Modesto resident Mylinda Mason. Grundman recently founded the National Straight Pride Coalition.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

According to its website, the coalition is protecting traditional gender roles, Christianity, heterosexuality, Western Civilization, and the contributions of whites to Western Civilization from the malevolence of the homosexual movement.

But opponents say the rally promotes white supremacy, hate speech and violence against the LGBTQ+ community, people of color and other minorities.

Dozens of people packed Wednesday’s City Council meeting to opposed the rally, and they howled with laughter when Grundmann inadvertently described his group as a “peaceful, racist group,” which he said was a slip of the tongue.

We’ll have more on this breaking news story later tonight.