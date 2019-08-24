Report: Injured Luck notifies Colts he plans to retire

FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2019 file photo Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (12) throws against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL wild card playoff football game in Houston. The popular pick to win the AFC South all offseason has been Andrew Luck and the Indianapolis Colts. The ever-changing diagnosis for his strained left calf and ankle is dredging up bad memories of 2017 when his recovery from shoulder surgery kept him out all season. AP Photo

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck is planning to retire according to a report from ESPN.

ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported that Luck felt mentally worn down and had met with team owner Jim Irsay to inform him of his decision.

Team officials did not immediately confirm the report.

The report came during the fourth quarter of Saturday's 27-17 loss to the Chicago Bears

The 29-year-old Luck has struggled to recover from a lower left leg injury.

Luck's former coach Chuck Pagano made his first return to Lucas Oil Stadium since he was fired as the Colts' head coach following the 2017 season. Luck did not play that season because he was recovering from surgery on his throwing shoulder.

He returned last season and led the Colts back to the playoffs for the first time in four years, winning the league's Comeback Player of the Year award.

But in March, he suffered a strained left calf, was held out of all of the team's offseason workouts and returned on a limited basis for three practices at training camp in July. Lingering pain forced him back to the sideline and the Colts later determined that he had an injury near the back of his left ankle.

Coach Frank Reich had said he hoped to have an answer about Luck's availability for the Sept. 8 season opener after the third preseason game.

Jacoby Brissett, who also didn't play Saturday, would take over as the starter.