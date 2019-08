Latest News Walk onto rare 1,800 acres of undeveloped land in Silicon Valley up for sale, feel miles from civilization August 26, 2019 12:17 PM

A single block of 1,860 acres near Morgan Hill, CA, the Tilton Ranch, has just hit the market for $20 million after being in the same family since 1916. The undeveloped ranch land is 20 miles south of the center of Silicon Valley in the Bay Area