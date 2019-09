Latest News Here’s a tour of Kaley Cuoco’s L.A. home she bought from Khloe Kardashian September 10, 2019 01:32 PM

"The Big Bang Theory" actress Kaley Cuoco and her husband Karl Clark are selling their Los Angeles CA home in Tarzana for $4.895 million. They bought the house from Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom.