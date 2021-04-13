‘Major developments’ in Kristin Smart case to be announced today, SLO County sheriff says

Cal Poly student Kristin Smart was 19 when she went missing after an off-campus party on Memorial Day weekend in 1996.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is expected to announce more developments in the 1996 missing persons case of Cal Poly student Kristin Smart.

Sheriff Ian Parkinson will hold a news conference at 2 p.m. on O’Neill Green, in front of the Orfalea College of Business on the Cal Poly campus in San Luis Obispo, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Parkinson is expected to discuss “major developments in the investigation into the disappearance of Kristin Smart,” the release said.

The news conference comes nearly a month after the Sheriff’s Office named Paul Flores — who was the last person seen with Smart before her disappearance — the “prime suspect” in the case and searched his father’s house in Arroyo Grande.

On March 15 and 16, the Sheriff’s Office searched the home of Ruben Flores, confiscating a Volkswagen Cabriolet from the driveway and using cadaver dogs and ground-penetrating radar under a porch and in a back yard.

Officials have not said what if anything was found during that search.

The search of Ruben Flores’s home took place about a month after Paul Flores was arrested in Los Angeles on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

That arrested “originated as a result of information obtained” during the service of several search warrants in 2020, including one at Flores’ home in San Pedro, a Sheriff’s Office spokesman Tony Cipolla said then.

This is a developing story. Check back here for more updates.