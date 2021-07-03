Where’s Tropical Storm Elsa, and where could it go? Here’s what the forecast track shows

Tropical Storm Elsa was expected to drench parts of the Caribbean starting Saturday as South Florida braces for potential impacts next week.

Here’s what we know about the current location of the storm, which has been downgraded from a Category 1 hurricane, and where it could be heading next.

In a 2 p.m. update, forecasters said Elsa was roughly 255 miles east of Kingston, Jamaica, and 100 miles southwest of Isla Beata, an island that’s part of the Dominican Republic.

Elsa packed 70 mph maximum sustained winds as it moved toward the northwest at 29 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The National Hurricane Center in its latest forecast said Tropical Storm Elsa could impact parts of the Caribbean and Florida. National Hurricane Center

The storm could bring hurricane-force winds to southern Haiti on Saturday, and risks remained that afternoon for the other part of Hispaniola, an island that’s also home to the Dominican Republic.

“Tropical Storm conditions are occurring over portions of the Dominican Republic, are expected on Jamaica and over eastern Cuba on Sunday, and are possible over central Cuba Sunday night or Monday,” forecasters said.

Elsa isn’t expected to make a major change in strength Saturday night, “but gradual weakening is forecast on Sunday and Monday when Elsa is expected to be near or over Cuba,” the National Hurricane Center said.

“Uncertainty in the forecast remains larger than usual due to Elsa’s potential interaction with the islands of Hispaniola and Cuba,” the National Hurricane Center said Saturday morning.

July 3 11AM: Tropical Storm Elsa continues to move through the Carribbean. As we move into early next week Elsa will approach South Florida. Here are the latest look at potential threats and impacts for the area #flwx pic.twitter.com/216f7wI00Z — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) July 3, 2021

Several models show the track will then head toward the U.S. mainland, where impacts could be felt by Monday in the Florida Keys and South Florida. Forecasters said parts of the region could see flooding and “a few tornadoes,” among other conditions.

“While there is a risk of wind, surge, and rain impacts across south Florida, it’s too early to determine specifics due to low forecast confidence,” the National Weather Service’s Miami office said as of 11 a.m. Saturday.

The weather service has urged people in the region to review their storm preparation plans.

Elsa is forecast to move near or over part of Florida’s west coast on Tuesday, the weather service said Saturday afternoon.

Georgia and the Carolinas could also be affected, according to forecasters.