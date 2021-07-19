Canada to reopen its border for fully vaccinated Americans starting Aug. 9; U.S. uncertain

This is a developing story. Check back to bellinghamherald.com for updates.

After 16 months of border restrictions, fully vaccinated Americans are going to be able to visit Canada starting Monday, Aug. 9.

The Canadian government made the announcement on Monday, July 19. Americans will need to show their vaccine card to border officials. All travelers, regardless of vaccination status, will still require a pre-entry COVID-19 molecular test result, according to a news release from the Canadian government.

Unvaccinated American children under the age of 12 will be able to accompany a fully vaccinated parent or legal guardian and avoid the 14-day quarantine but must follow health guidelines for the region they are visiting.

“The government of Canada recognizes that people have been anxiously awaiting a re-opening of the border to the world. We have been fully engaged with our American counterparts given the deep economic and family ties between our two countries. Today’s announcement is another big step in our approach to easing border measures which is guided by facts, scientific evidence and the advice of our public health experts,” said Bill Blair, minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, in the news release.

There has not been an announcement from the U.S. government on whether it will follow a similar policy and allow Canadians into the U.S.

The border U.S.-Canada border has been closed to non-essential travel since March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

When will U.S. reciprocate?

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security told The Bellingham Herald that it does not have an announcement to make on whether a reciprocal opening for vaccinated Canadian citizens traveling for non-essential purposes will also be made on the same day.

“To reduce the spread of COVID-19, the United States extended restrictions on non-essential travel at our land and ferry crossings with Canada and Mexico through July 21, while ensuring access for essential trade and travel,” said Angelo Fernández Hernández, a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson said in an email. “DHS also notes positive developments in recent weeks and is participating with other U.S. agencies in the White House’s expert working groups with Canada and Mexico to identify the conditions under which restrictions may be eased safely and sustainably.”

White House Press Secretary was asked during a briefing Monday about the U.S. plans to reciprocate Canada’s border decision and said, “We are continuing to review our travel restrictions. Any decisions about reopening travel will be guided by our public health and medical experts. We take this incredibly seriously. But we look and are guided by our own medical experts and ... I wouldn’t look at it through a reciprocal intention.”

COVID numbers update

As of Monday, the United States continues to have the highest number of COVID cases in the world with more than 34.1 million confirmed cases and 609,000 related deaths, according to the John Hopkins University COVID-19 dashboard. Canada, meanwhile, was 25th overall with more than 1.4 million cases and 26,000 related deaths.

The U.S. is the third-most populated country in the world with more than 331 million residents, according to worldometers.info, while Canada is No. 39 with more than 37 million residents.

According to ourwordindata.org, Canada has the highest percentage of its population that is at least partially vaccinated at 49.7% and 70.2% are fully vaccinated. The U.S. has 55.63% of its population at least partially vaccinated and 48.21% fully vaccinated.

According to the British Columbia COVID-19 dashboard on Friday, July 16, the province has seen 148,331 total cases during the pandemic and 1,761 confirmed deaths — an increase of 1,537 cases and 22 deaths since the last border extension was announced June 18. With a population of approximately 5.1 million, British Columbia has seen an infection rate of 30 cases and 0.43 deaths per 100,000 residents since June 18.

The Washington State Department of Health, meanwhile, reported 431,528 confirmed cases and 6,042 related deaths on Thursday — an increase of 10,963 cases and 232 deaths since June 18. With a population of approximately 7.5 million, the state has averaged 146 cases and 3.09 deaths per 100,000 residents since June 18.

Washington state reports administering 8.0 million vaccine doses, or approximately 1.07 doses per resident, while British Columbia reports administering 6.0 million doses, or approximately 1.18 per resident.

Washington state reports more than 4.3 million residents, or 56.4% of the total population, have initiated vaccination, and more than 3.9 million residents (51.6%) have completed it. Meanwhile, British Columbia reports that more than 3.6 million residents (70.6%) have initiated vaccination and more than 2.3 million residents (45.1%) have completed it.