Thailand’s Queen Sirikit, 86, admitted to hospital with flu

In this photo released on Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018, by The Royal Household Bureau, Thailand’s Queen Sirikit, center, is visited by her children King Maha Vjiralongkorn and Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn at the Chitralada Palace on the Queen’s 86th birthday in Bangkok, Thailand. The Thai Royal Palace has announced that the Queen, mother of the country’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun, has been hospitalized with influenza. (The Royal Household Bureau via AP) AP