California closer to making colleges offer abortion drugs

State Sen. Connie Leyva, D-Chino, center, flanked by Los Angeles-area Assemblywoman Wendy Carrillo, and Assemblyman Freddie Rodriguez smiles after her measure to require all public universities to offer medication abortions at campus health centers is approved by the Assembly, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. If approved by the Senate and signed by Gov. Jerry Brown, it would make California the first state with such a mandate. Rich Pedroncelli AP Photo