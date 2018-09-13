Talking gloves, tactile windows: new tech helps the disabled

Hector Minto, a Senior Technology accessibility evangelist at Microsoft, demonstrates an app that can audibly describe a handwritten note during an interview with The Associated Press, at Microsoft offices in London, Friday, July 27, 2018. Improvements in artificial intelligence, combined with the decreasing cost of hardware, are making it possible for inventors to develop new products without the need for the deep pockets of governments or big corporations. With the help of 3D printers and the increased processing power of home computers, they are creating devices designed for people with motor, vision, hearing and cognitive impairments. Robert Stevens AP Photo