Telling the stories of Puerto Rican victims of Maria

FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2017 file photo, three containers for holding corpses, right, sit parked outside the Institute of Forensic Science, brought to give support in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in San Juan, Puerto Rico, where the institute press spokesman confirmed their facilities no longer provided enough space to store bodies, and that several hospital morgues are also full. Along with post-storm conditions, each death has a complex mix of causes that can include serious pre-existing conditions and individual decisions by patients, caregivers and doctors, making it difficult to definitively apportion blame in every case. But critics say many could have been saved by better preparation and emergency response. Carlos Giusti, File AP Photo