Watch Coast Guard rescue elderly woman from flooded home after Hurricane Florence in NC

A rescue swimmer from the Coast Guard hoists an elderly woman from a flooded home in Pender County, North Carolina, Sept. 16, 2018. The woman had run out of medication and was unable to properly nourish herself.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Sacramento Bee App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Corrections Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service