Police: Man tried to steal marijuana plants from dispensary

A Vermont man who police say broke into a medical marijuana dispensary has been charged.
WCAX-TV reports 39-year-old Matthew Demar, of Berlin, was arrested Monday and charged with burglary, unlawful mischief and possession of burglar's tools.
Police say officers spotted Demar riding a bike towards the Vermont Patients Alliance Marijuana Dispensary in Montpelier. Investigators say Demar was a suspect in a previous burglary at the same dispensary.
Police waited until they heard breaking glass at the facility. Authorities say officers apprehended Demar as he tried to flee with multiple marijuana plants.
It was not immediately known if Demar is being represented by an attorney.
