Best practices for preventing fires at home

Veteran Lottery employees demand resignations of senior department executives on Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, after an anonymous whistleblower sent a letter to Gov. Jerry Brown alleging lewd sexual behavior and fraud.
SEIU representative Ian Arnold speaks on the importance of classified employees at a press conference Thursday, September 20, 2018, announcing a collaboration between four of the five unions associated with Sacramento City Unified School District
The California Supreme Court has been asked to look at an appellate court decision involving a Fresno hospital patient’s emergency department bill, and a decision could have implications for hospitals statewide.
Anton Lemon Moore, a local rapper/producer who goes by the name of "Mista Flow" speaks about being wounded in a shootout, carrying guns and other things in a YouTube video. Moore is suspected of fatally shooting a Sacramento County Sheriff's deputy.
Two horses at risk of drowning were rescued from flood waters caused by Hurricane Florence, according to animal charity Guardians of Rescue.Footage shared on September 19 shows the animals neck deep in what the charity said was eight feet of water.
Stephen Long, a childhood friend of Sacramento Sheriff’s Deputy Mark Stasyuk who was killed Monday, talks about Stasyuk at a Black Lives Matter rally on Tuesday, Sept.18, 2018. Long later said he misspoke about Stasyuk’s educational objectives.
Linda Whiteshirt holds a sign supporting police officers as Black Lives Matters supporters marked the six-month anniversary of Stephon Clark's death by protesting a police conference at the Sacramento Convention Center on Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018.
Eleven bartenders competed for six spots for their original drinks on the cocktail list for Sacramento Kings games at the Golden 1 Center Cocktail Competition on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018. The event was held at Revival at the Sawyer Hotel.
Black Lives Matter supporters showed up at the law enforcement expo at the Sacramento Convention Center downtown to protest police shootings. The demonstration spilled over and some pushing and lots of shouting went down, September 18, 2018.
