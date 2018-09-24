Modesto police searching for boy forcibly abducted by father

Bruce Simmons describes his long commute on Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018. Simmons drives four days a week from the Central Valley on Highway 152 to Gilroy, where he catches a train to his job in Menlo Park.
A two-headed copperhead snake was discovered in a garden in northern Virginia, according to JD Kleopfer of the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries. Kleopfer said two-headed snakes normally don’t live very long in the wild.
In a busy Sunday night and early Monday morning, Sacramento City Fire crews battled a grass fire in the Lower American River Parkway that started in a homeless camp and an early morning car fire on the 6000 Block of Martin Luther King Boulevard.
John Papini with Uesugi Farms said that his bell pepper crops were severely damaged by the state Department of Boating and Waterways spraying an herbicide known as fluridone to kill nonnative invasive weeds in the Delta.
President Donald Trump held a rally in Las Vegas on September 20, where he touted administration's economic achievements. He also talked about the Paris accord withdrawal, and said he is an environmentalist, but also wants to provide jobs.
While searching for a DNA match for East Area Rapist in Nevada, a DNA match for a Colorado serial killer appeared. Former Sacramento resident Alex Christopher Ewing is believed to have murdered and sexually assaulted several people in 1984.
Longtime Woodland resident Deborah Bautista Zavala, 33, hits the campaign trail for Woodland school board with her two children Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. She is one of several young women of color running for elective office in Yolo County.
Phil Angelides shows how he takes his elevator from the main floor to the lobby of his home in McKinley Village in Sacramento on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2018. Three-story brownstones in Sacramento’s Crocker Village also include elevators as an option.
UC Berkeley students reacts to arrest of NorCal Rapist suspect, Roy Charles Waller, 58, who worked as a safety specialist in the UC Berkeley Office of Environment, Health and Safety, Friday, September 21, 2018.