Lawyer: Boise mass stabbing suspect needs to be committed

Attorneys representing the man accused of killing a 3-year-old child and wounding eight others in a mass stabbing at an Idaho apartment complex say he needs to be committed to a state hospital for mental health treatment.
The Idaho Statesman reports that prosecutors and defense lawyers said Friday that efforts to complete a court-ordered mental health evaluation of Timmy Kinner Jr. have stalled.
Fourth District Court Judge Nancy Baskin did not order Kinner to be committed to a hospital. Instead, she said both sides must agree on a psychiatrist who will help determine if Kinner needs mental health treatment before his case can move forward.
Kinner is charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of 3-year-old Ruya Kadir and eight counts of aggravated battery in connection with the June 30 attack in Boise.
